UPSC CMS detailed application form released, list of documents needed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the detailed application form (DAF) for the combined medical services exam (CMS) 2020. The application form is available at upsconline.nic.in and will remain available till 6 pm on December 4. Candidates will have to bring a signed copy of the online DAF along with original certificates along with self-certified copies of all the documents at the time of interview.

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC CMS 2020 exam held on October 22, need to fill the DAF to be eligible for the next round. The schedule of the interview of candidates, who have qualified for the personality test, will be uploaded on the commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-summon letter.

The following documents will be needed to be attached along with the DAF –

— Scanned copy of the certificate of age

— Scanned copy of the educational qualification certificates

— Scanned copy of SC / ST / OBC / EWS / physically handicapped certificate, wherever applicable

— Scanned copy of undertaking duly signed by the candidate seeking relaxation as OBC candidate in support of a claim of not belonging to creamy layer

— Scanned copy of duly filled in and signed proforma

— Scanned copy of the certificate in support of the claim of age relaxation

— Scanned copy of the undertaking duly signed by the candidate is already in government service

— EWS certificate, application form by the candidate, seeking reservation as EWS candidate

The personality test will be conducted by the UPSC. The interview or personality test will carry 100 marks. As per the official notification, candidates will be assessed on general knowledge and in the fields of their academic study and also in intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, the integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership

