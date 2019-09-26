UPSC CMS Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 interview schedule released

UPSC CMS Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 interview schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the interview schedule to be held for the combined medical service exam (CMS) 2019 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The Interviews will begin from October 30.

The list of candidates selected for the interview rounds along with their date and time for the last round for recruitment has been released by the UPSC. The interview will be conducted in two shifts; the morning shift will begin at 9 am, while the afternoon shift will be held at 1 pm.

A total of 2366 candidates have been called for the interview. Only those who made it through the UPSC CMS Mains and UPSC CMS Preliminary exam were called for the interview round.

UPSC CMS interview 2019: Documents required

1. Certificate of Age.

2. Certificate of Educational Qualification.

3. Certificate in support of the claim to belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Economically

Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes where applicable.

4. Certificate in support of claim for age/fee concession, where applicable.

5. Certificate in support of being Person with Benchmark Disability (where applicable)

6. Marksheets of Prelims and Mains exam

7. Interview round call letter

8. Passport-sized photograph

A total of 2667 candidates have cleared the written exams. There were two written exams conducted for the posts. Each of the written exams carried 250 marks. A total of 965 vacancies are advertised by the UPSC for the CMS 2019.

