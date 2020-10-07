UPSC CMS admit card 2020: Download at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC CMS admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the combined medical services (CMS) exam 2020 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 22. Paper-I will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and paper II from 2 to 4 pm. Appearing for both exams is mandatory.

The UPSC CMS admit card mentions name, roll number, registration ID, and year of the examination. In case any of the information is wrong, students need to connect with the UPSC immediately. Since the exam, is being held amid a pandemic, wearing a mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue, as per the official notice.

UPSC CMS admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link in ‘what’s new’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, read instructions

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates who do not have a clear photograph on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof. It can be an Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, voter id card etc. Candidates also have to bring two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking, as per the official notice.

