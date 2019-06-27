UPSC CMS admit card 2019 released: How to download

UPSC CMS admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the combined medical services (CMS) examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 July, 2019. The application process is on and will conclude on May 6, 2019 at 6 pm, as per the official notification.

A total of 965 vacancies are advertised by the UPSC for the CMS 2019. The exam will be conducted online in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. For forenoon session, the password will be announced at 9:20 am and at 1:50 pm for the afternoon session. The exam will begin only at 9:30 am and 2 pm respectively.

UPSC CMS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on ‘download admit card’ link under ‘news announcement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘click here’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to take a print out and carry it with them to the exam hall. No candidates will be sent the same by post and without an admit card, no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The candidates will have to appear for two exams, each carrying a maximum of 250 marks and of two hours duration. The Part-II will be a personality test carrying 100 marks of such of the candidates who qualify on the results of the computer-based exam.

