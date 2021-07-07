UPSC CMS 2021 notification released, apply for 838 posts

A total of 838 vacancies are advertised by the UPSC for the CMS 2021. (Represenatational image)

UPSC CMS 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21. The application process is on and will conclude on July 27 at 6 pm, as per the official notification. Interested candidates can apply at, upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 838 vacancies are advertised by the UPSC for the CMS 2021. The online application withdrawn facility will be made available from August 3 to August 9 till 6 pm for candidates who have filled the exam form but are not willing/ prepared to appear for the test.

UPSC CMS 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Online application for various exams

Step 3: Click on Part-I of the CMS exam

Step 4: Read instructions carefully

Step 5: Fill part I and part II of the form

Step 5: Upload images, submit

Step 6: Make payment

UPSC CMS 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. Candidates from SC, ST and PwBD category and females will be exempted from paying fee.

UPSC CMS 2021: Eligibility

Age: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2021. Age relaxation of up to five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, five years for Kashmir domicil, three years for defence services personnel, five years for military service et al will be available as per government rule.

Education: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination.