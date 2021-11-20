UPSC CMS 2021 exam tomorrow; here’s what toppers suggest for last minute revision

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2021 examination on November 21, 2021. This upcoming written examination will be for both Papers I and II. A total of 838 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive.

UPSC CMS 2021 admit card has already been released on the official website – upsconline.nic.in. With just one day left for the exam, let’s take a look at some useful tips shared by the toppers:

— Prepare and revise from the notes and question bank because that will be enough. One does not have to buy any separate book. If one is not enrolled in any coaching institute, they can study from whatever material they have.

— Go through the UPSC CMS previous year question papers and review each of them. One can write down the topics and assess their weaknesses accordingly. For instance, if someone is unable to answer a question from cardiomyopathy, then they should make it a point to revise the entire topic.

— For each paper of the UPSC CMS 2021 exam, candidates will be given 120 minutes. Experts suggest that while approaching the paper, one should review the entire paper in the first 60 minutes. However, while doing this, candidates should skip the MCQs and case scenario-based questions.

After reviewing the paper, an examinee should start solving the one-liner questions as they are less time-consuming. Next, candidates can solve the case-scenario questions and in the last go, they can try the MCQs.

— Having a good knowledge of physiology, pathology, pharmacology, microbiology, and anatomy can help a candidate get an upper hand to clear the exam.

— Go through Harrison as most of the questions from Medicine are asked from there. There can be questions based on the ‘true/false’ pattern as well, so prepare accordingly. Other than that, utilise this time, and attempt as many UPSC CMS mock tests as one can.

Although these tips by the toppers and experts can help one get some guidance regarding preparation, it is essential to be familiar with the exam pattern. Go through the notes and keep yourself updated.