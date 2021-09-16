UPSC CMS 2021 exam schedule released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 on its official website. According to the official notice, the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination will be held on November 21, 2021.

Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CMS exam 2021 can visit the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in

The exam will be conducted in two sessions. Paper I — General Medicine and Paediatrics — of Combined Medical Services Examination will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and Paper-II — Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine — will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. A total of 838 vacancies are advertised by the UPSC for the CMS 2021.

The Combined Medical Services exam is conducted by the UPSC for MBBS students to fill vacancies in the central health service, assistant divisional medical officer in the Railways, assistant medical officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, general duty medical officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, general duty medical officer grade-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.