UPSC CMS 2020: Preparation hacks to crack exam in first attempt

UPSC CMS 2020: The Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam on October 22. The admit card was issued by the authorities on October 6. The exam is conducted by UPSC every year to recruit eligible candidates as medical officers and subordinate posts. With just a few days remaining for the exam, here are some last-minute tips and tricks to clear the exam with a good score.

UPSC CMS exam is a computer-based test divided into two papers. Paper I consists of general medicine and pediatrics. On the other hand, paper II consists of surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine.

The most important tip to crack this exam is to understand the syllabus. Getting a clear idea of the syllabus can help candidates focus their time and effort on important topics. They can also refer to the last 5-year UPSC CMS question papers on the exam’s official website.

By doing so, they can determine the most repeated topics and concepts which are given maximum weightage. Accordingly, they can chalk out a timetable for the last few days and focus on these important topics. Candidates must have chosen reference books and MCQ books during the initial stage of preparation. During these few days before the exam, candidates are advised to go through these modules for quick revisions.

A number of revisions are an important deciding factor in the examination. If not reference books, candidates can refer to their MBBS course textbooks to revise important concepts, acquire deeper conceptual clarity and increase their confidence during the actual examination day.

Candidates can also check previous year question papers, mock tests for important UPSC CMS questions. In the absence of offline coaching due to the pandemic, it is best to resort to online exam software that have CMS mock tests.

Candidates must dedicate the final few days just for revision and chalk out a timetable accordingly. They must refrain from learning any new topic or revising difficult topics as this may create confusion. Instead, candidates must focus on easier topics as well as their strengths to boost their overall confidence. Short-cuts are never a solution for scoring well in any examination.

Hence, aspirants must ensure to learn and revise important anatomical processes, essential topics and names for the exam. Revising them constantly can enhance their recalling capacity. If reading the reference books becomes tedious after some time, candidates can solve previous year question papers and mock tests to make their last-minute preparations more fun and challenging.

However, during this entire process, aspirants must remain positive and have faith in their hard work. They must maintain good health and get consistent sleep before the exam to not dwindle their confidence. UPSC CMS exam is scheduled to be conducted in October. Hard-work and determination are the keys through which one can easily crack the exam.

