UPSC CMS 2020: Know eligibility, how to apply and exam pattern

Medical graduates, who choose to try their luck in the CMS recruitment look for more than just money or job security. (Representational image) Medical graduates, who choose to try their luck in the CMS recruitment look for more than just money or job security. (Representational image)

The Combined Medical Service (CMS) exam is one of the many other important UPSC recruitment exams that were postponed this year. Medical graduates, who choose to try their luck in the CMS recruitment look for more than just money or job security. After much ado, the CMS 2020 exam has been finally scheduled to be held in October, 2020. Aspirants from all over India apply for the CMS to pursue novel goals of contributing to the welfare of the national society through their medical careers.

Much like most of the UPSC recruitment exams that were scheduled after March-April 2020, the CMS 2020 exam was also deferred due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India. The official notice was earlier scheduled to be released in the month of April 2020. UPSC postponed the event, respecting the government imposed constraints to contain the virus outbreak. However, as per the revised time table, the CMS 2020 application process is scheduled to commence on July 27, 2020 now. With only a few weeks remaining before the online application process is initiated, now is just the appropriate time to revisit the minimum eligibility conditions that must be met before applying for the recruitment process.

In general, any medical graduate of India, who is under the age of 32 years, is eligible to apply for the CMS 2020. Now there is more to this simplified version of the minimum requirements. The CMS exam is only open for Indian applicants. However, there are special considerations for subjects of Nepal and Bhutan, Tibetan refugees and any person of Indian origin who have migrated from selected countries with the intention of permanently settling in India. Such individuals are also eligible to apply for the CMS 2020 recruitment provided that they have the valid certificates issued by the Government of India. In addition, when we use the phrase medical graduate, it refers to the primary medical qualification in India i.e. an MBBS degree. Those who have acquired the MBBS degree from any recognised University/Institution are eligible to apply for CMS 2020.

After ensuring that one complies with all the essential requirements to apply for CMS 2020, the next step is to proceed to apply online. The application process of CMS 2020 is conducted online and there are no provisions to apply through any other medium. It is extremely important that candidates take utmost care to ensure that they do not furnish any incorrect information on the application form. As a matter of fact, the eligibility to receive the admit cards to appear in the CMS 2020 exam depends solely upon the information provided in the online application form.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in where they can find the link to register and apply for the aforementioned recruitment. Once the registration process is completed, candidates can simply log in to fill up the application form. While filling up the application form, candidates have to upload scanned copies of specified documents and deposit a predetermined fee. Except for SC/ST, PWBD and female candidates, all applicants are required to deposit a fee of Rs 200 to apply for the CMS 2020 exam. This amount is based on the fees charged by the Commission last year and the actual fees for CMS 2020 can only be known when the official advertisement comes out later this month.

Going by the scheme and syllabus of the CMS exam last year, it is expected that in the 2020 version of CMS, the exam would be conducted for two papers of 250 marks each. Last year, the UPSC conducted the exam as an online Computer Based Test consisting of MCQ type questions only. In Paper-1, the questions are set from the subjects of General Ability, General Medicine and Pediatrics. On the other hand, in Paper-2, the questions are set from the subjects of Surgery, Gynecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine. Both the question papers are set in the English language and candidates are allowed only 2 hours time to complete the test for each paper. Besides, one must note that there are provisions for negative marking, 1/3rd marks get deducted for every inaccurate answer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd