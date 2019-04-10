UPSC CMS 2019 notification: Apply for 965 posts; registration, exam pattern, eligibility and other details

UPSC CMS 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 July, 2019. The application process is on and will conclude on May 6, 2019 at 6 pm, as per the official notification. Interested candidates can apply at, upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 965 vacancies are advertised by the UPSC for the CMS 2019. The online application withdrawn facility will be made available from May 12 to May 20 till 6 pm for candidates who have filled the exam form but are not willing/ prepared to appear for the test.

UPSC CMS 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 965

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways – 300

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services – 46

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services – 250

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council – 7

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation – 362

UPSC CMS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Online application for various exams

Step 3: Click on Part-I of the CMS exam

Step 4: Read instructions carefully

Step 5: Fill part I and part II of the form

Step 5: Upload images, submit

Step 6: Make payment

UPSC CMS 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. Candidates from SC, ST and PwBD category and females will be exempted from paying fee.

UPSC CMS 2019: Documents required

1. Certificate of Age.

2. Certificate of Educational Qualification.

3. Certificate in support of claim to belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Economically

Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes where applicable.

4. Certificate in support of claim for age/fee concession, where applicable.

5. Certificate in support of being Person with Benchmark Disability (where applicable)

UPSC CMS 2019: Eligibility

Age: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2019. Age relaxation of up to five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, five years for Kashmir domicil, three years for defence services personnel, five years for military service et al will be available as per government rule.

Education: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. examination.

UPSC CMS 2019: Exam pattern

The written examination for Combined Medical Service for two objective papers will be conducted in Computer-based mode. The candidates will have to appear for two exams, each carrying a maximum of 250 marks and of two hours duration. The Part-II will be a personality test carrying 100 marks of such of the candidates who qualify on the results of the computer-based exam.

