UPSC Civil Services Prelims result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Prelims exam result today. The result has been announced in record 17 days. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website – upsc.gov.in

The UPSC CSE Prelims was conducted on June 5, 2022 at various centres across the country. Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam which will be conducted from September 16 onwards.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the active examination tab

Step 3: Click on “Civil Services Prelims 2022” link

Step 4: On the new page click on result link

Step 5: Check your roll number in the result pdf

Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam. Candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the commission.

UPSC had recently announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services 2021 exam where the top three positions were secured by women candidates this year. Delhi’s Shruti Sharma had secure AIR 1, followed by AnkitAgarwal and Gamini Singla. A total of 685 candidates — 508 men and 177 women — qualified for the Civil Services 2021. In 2020, the list of qualifiers included 545 men and 216 women. A similar pattern was observed in 2019 when 632 men and 197 women qualified.