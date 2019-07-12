UPSC Civil Services prelims results 2019 declared, registration process for Mains from August 1

UPSC Civil Services prelims results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the annual Civil Services Examinations (CSE) prelims 2019 on Friday, July 12 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. Around 8 lakh candidates had appeared this year for the prelims examinations on July 7, 2019.

The Mains examination will be conducted on September 20, 2019.

“On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 held on 02/06/2019, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019,” read the official notification.

The qualified candidates in the prelims examination have to appear for the Mains. The registration process for the Mains will be conducted from August 1 to 16, 2019. “The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 01/08/2019 (Thursday) to 16/08/2019 (Friday) till 6:00 P.M.”

“All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 to be held from Friday, the 20/09/2019. Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated 19.02.2019,” mentioned the official notification.

“Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2019 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result,” the official notification mentioned.

The prelims exam is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

