UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2021: Application process begins for 712 posts

UPSC CSE prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the civil service prelims exam (CSE) 2021. The registration process has opened from March 4 and candidates can apply till March 24 through the website — upsc.gov.in. or upsconline.nic.in.

The prelims exam will be held on June 27. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is approximately

712 posts.

Eligibility criteria: The candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee. Check more for in the official notification.

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Paper pattern: The preliminary test consists of paper-I and II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

IN VIDEO | UPSC Civil Services Exam: When and how to start preparing?

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.

For updates on recruitment notification, visit the website- upsc.gov.in.