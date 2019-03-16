UPSC civil services prelims: Applications closing for 896 posts on Monday, check updates

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: The registration process for the civil services preliminary exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is March 18, 2019 (Monday). Interested candidates need to apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2019 for 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates. While this is a slight increase from last year, a look at the data of the previous seven years shows the vacancies continue to be low. Read the full report here

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2019.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University or equivalent education.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: Documents needed

The documents needed during the application process are —

Certificate in support of age – class 10 or birth certificate

Educational qualifications

Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes and Persons with Benchmark Disability etc

The verifications will be done at the time of the main examination only.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘various application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for part I registration’

Step 4: Read instructions, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Fill form

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Select centre, upload images

Step 8: Agree to the declaration

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: Exam pattern

The preliminary test comprises of Paper-I and Paper-II.

In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in Paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.

The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

