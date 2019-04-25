UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2019: Last month preparation hacks

– Written by A R Khan

Advertising

UPSC CSE 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has a predefined pattern to select the candidates for the civil service posts, in which candidate has to be through with pre-exam, afterwards to mains and then interview.

The UPSC preliminary exam is qualifying in nature which means that you need to score just more than the cut-off marks to clear it. Here we get multiple choice questions with negative marking to avoid non-serious candidate and to make this cumbersome process easier.

READ | UPSC topper Kanishak Katariya wants to improve governance

Even under the most fierce competition, the cut-off marks for paper 1 will not be so high and for paper 2 you need to score just 66 marks. In this article, we bring to you some last days preparation tips and exam strategy for the candidates who are going to attend the CSE 2019 exam.

Advertising

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE prelims 2019: How to prepare for exam

A lot of revision needs to be done before the examination because there will be the least probability of factual questions and more probability to have reasonable questions which require a lot of understanding to differentiate from closed choices.

Reasonable questions are cracked through understanding behaviour which comes from practising or revising the same thing again and again.

VIDEO | UPSC CSE results 2018: Meet the toppers

UPSC CSE 2019: Few important tips for last month preparation

Short sticky notes

Need to make a short list of things to remember so that it can be retained for long.

State affect practices

Practice state-affect of examination at home before appearing to the final day. What’s your exam strategy for CSE 2019? With two hours of two slots to complete the test, students should be able to chart an exam strategy that can help them to solve the paper without wasting a minute. Follow an order depending on your strengths and weaknesses. Attempt the paper in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable.

IN PICTURE | Meet UPSC toppers who fought all odds to crack civil services

Increase your speed and accuracy

While answering the question, students need to keep a check on their accuracy levels. For this purpose, aspirants may attempt sample test papers or previous year questions papers by keeping a stopwatch with them. Assess how much time you take for each section and improve your speed accordingly. Make a tally of your answers of how many questions you are attempting, among them how many are correct, and which one you guessed (level of guessing). Afterwards, try to think about your choices which went wrong. Rectify those mistakes and solve it again.

Full-length comprehensive test

Now is the time to take the full length and mixed comprehensive test apart for going to selective areas of polity, geography, history, et al, separately. Stay motivated and try to reinforce yourself with a positive environment and thoughts.

READ | UPSC results: ITS officer secures AIR 19 after three failed attempts and 454th rank last year

Stay focused on material

Trust the material you have got and try to read the same material an ample number of times. During your last leg of preparations, do not start reading new things. Ensure that you go through all the important points or summaries you have made for your exam revision.

Maximise your scoring potential

By now, every aspirant would have identified their weak and strong areas. Chalk out a strategic plan to strengthen the weak areas and revise all the strong areas to maximise the scoring potential.

Practice CSAT

Don’t take CSAT too easy, scoring a qualifying total can also be difficult if you have not practised.

Do not panic if you are not able to perform as per your desires especially on those few questions which sounds impossible.

Don’t go for any advice to any particular score. Always push yourself to your best limit.

Avoid learning a new topic

This is the time for revision, not learning new things. This is not the right time to get engaged with new topics and if you do so, that would result in confusion, increase your stress levels and have an adverse effect on your exam and preparation. Therefore, make use of the remaining time to revise what you have learned.

– The author is founding director, Khan Study Group (KSG)

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.