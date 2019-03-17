UPSC civil services prelims: Application process closing tomorrow, check details

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: The online application process for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) ivil services preliminary examination will be closed on Monday, March 18. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Advertising

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2019 for 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates. While this is a slight increase from last year, a look at the data of the previous seven years shows the vacancies continue to be low.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University or equivalent education.

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2019.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

READ | ‘10% EWS quota’ benefits missing in UPSC; candidates disappointed

Step 2: Click on the link ‘various application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for part I registration’

Step 4: Read instructions, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Fill form

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Select centre, upload images

Step 8: Agree with the declaration.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: Exam pattern

The preliminary test comprises of Paper-I and Paper-II.

Advertising

In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in Paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.

The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.