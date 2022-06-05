scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 05, 2022
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 LIVE Updates: Shift 1 began at 9:30 am

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: The forenoon shift began at 9:30 am and will conclude at 11:30 am while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. 

June 5, 2022 10:02:01 am
UPSC, UPSC recruitment 2022Candidates can download admit cards at upsc.gov.in (Representative image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Prelims exam today i;e June 5. The exam will be conducted in two-shifts. The forenoon shift will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 11:30 am while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. 

Candidates should note that it is compulsory for them to appear in both the shifts in order to be evaluated. General Studies I exam will be conducted in the morning session while the CSAT exam will be conducted in the afternoon session.

Candidates who successfully qualify the prelims stage will then appear for the main exam. It is to be noted that the prelims is only a qualifying stage and marks secured in the preliminary exam are not counted in the final merit list. The final merit list is prepared based on the marks secured in mains and personal interview. 

Live Blog

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2022 today: Download admit cards at upsc.gov.in

Express Photo by Sahil Walia

All the candidates appearing in the UPSC Civil Services Exam have to carry their admit cards as well as a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Apart from this candidates have to carry a black ball point pen to mark their answers in the OMR sheet. Candidates are not allowed to carry smartphones, smartwatch and other electronic gadgers inside the exam centre.

