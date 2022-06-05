UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 LIVE Updates: Shift 1 began at 9:30 am

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Prelims exam today i;e June 5. The exam will be conducted in two-shifts. The forenoon shift will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 11:30 am while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates should note that it is compulsory for them to appear in both the shifts in order to be evaluated. General Studies I exam will be conducted in the morning session while the CSAT exam will be conducted in the afternoon session.

Candidates who successfully qualify the prelims stage will then appear for the main exam. It is to be noted that the prelims is only a qualifying stage and marks secured in the preliminary exam are not counted in the final merit list. The final merit list is prepared based on the marks secured in mains and personal interview.