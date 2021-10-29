UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021 result likely to be announced this week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the result of the civil service prelims 2021 exam by this week. The exam was conducted on October 10 at various centres across the country. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

As per the previous years’ trends, UPSC tends to release the prelims result within 20 days of conducting the preliminary examination. Hence, it is expected that the result can be released within this week.

This year, the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 29, which was later postponed to October 10 citing the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The exam was conducted amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam which will be conducted from January 7, 2022 onwards. The final result will be announced after the completion of all three stages — prelims, mains and personality test.

The marks secured by the candidates as well as the cut-off of each stage will be released by the commission after the declaration of the final result.