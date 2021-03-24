UPSC Civil Services Exam Prelims 2021: Registration closes today, exam on June 27

UPSC CSE prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the civil service preliminary exam (CSE) 2021 today. Those who have not submitted the application can do so by registering through the website — upsc.gov.in. or upsconline.nic.in.

The prelims exam will be held on June 27. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is approximately 712 posts.

Eligibility criteria: The candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee. They need to have a bachelor’s degree in any stream.

Age limit: The candidates must be a minimum of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as of August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Application fees: Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories are exempted from payment of registration fees. Candidates who will qualify for the main examination will have to pay a further fee of Rs 200.

This year, the number of positions advertised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has further gone down from 796 last year to 712. In 2019, the UPSC had advertised for 896 posts while it was 782 positions in 2018, despite a shortage of civil servants in the country.

The UPSC annually conducts various examinations in accordance with the rules of examination notified by the nodal ministries or departments annually.