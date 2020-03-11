UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: List of rejected applications released, here’s how to check

UPSC CSE 2020: Check at list at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC CSE 2020: Check at list at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a list of candidates whose applications have been rejected due to non-payment of the application fee. A total of 51 candidates have been rejected. In case a candidate wishes to appeal against rejection, they can do so within 10 days along with the documentary evidence, as per the commission.

Candidates can send their appeals by speed post or handover to them at ‘The Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall Building, Hall No.2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069’. The appeals should reach the office by March 19, as per the official notice.

The list has been uploaded at the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check it using following steps

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on rejected candidates link under ‘what’s new’ box

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number or name

UPSC Civil Services 2020: How to prepare for UPSC CSE?

The CSE prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020. The UPSC CSE 2020 will follow a new formulae to resolve ties. This has been announced recently by the commission. This revised ties principal would be applicable for the exams or notifications advertised or conducted after August 28, 2019.

