UPSC Civil Services prelims 2020 answer key released; here’s how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for the Civil Service Prelims exam 2020. The exam was conducted on October 4, 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – upsc.gov.in
The answer key has been released for all the four sets and for both papers General Studies I and CSAT. The final result of the UPSC Civil Service exam was declared on September 24, 2021.
UPSC CSE 2020 prelims answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Under the examination tab, scroll to the answer keys section
Step 3: On the new page, click on Civil service prelims answer key
Step 4: Check the answer key as per your exam set
This is the final answer key released by UPSC for the prelims exam. The prelims result was based on the released answer key. In the final results declared by UPSC for CSE 2020, Shubam Kumar had secured an all India rank 1, followed by Jagriti Awasthi at second position.
Meanwhile, UPSC had also declared the results of the Civil Service 2021 prelims exam recently. Around 9000 students have qualified the prelims exam who will now appear in the main exams scheduled in January 2022.
