scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
MUST READ

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2020 answer key released; here’s how to download

This is the final answer key released by UPSC for the prelims exam. The prelims result was based on the released answer key. In the final results declared by UPSC for CSE 2020,

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
November 10, 2021 12:27:11 pm
upsc cse 2020, upsc cse 2020 final answer keyhe final result of the UPSC Civil Service exam was declared on September 24, 2021.  (Representative image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for the Civil Service Prelims exam 2020. The exam was conducted on October 4, 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – upsc.gov.in

Read |Why do engineers have a better success rate at UPSC Civil Services exam?

The answer key has been released for all the four sets and for both papers General Studies I and CSAT. The final result of the UPSC Civil Service exam was declared on September 24, 2021. 

UPSC CSE 2020 prelims answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under the examination tab, scroll to the answer keys section

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 3: On the new page, click on Civil service prelims answer key

Step 4: Check the answer key as per your exam set

Read |How these civil servants are extending a helping hand to UPSC aspirants via social media

This is the final answer key released by UPSC for the prelims exam. The prelims result was based on the released answer key. In the final results declared by UPSC for CSE 2020, Shubam Kumar had secured an all India rank 1, followed by Jagriti Awasthi at second position. 

Meanwhile, UPSC had also declared the results of the Civil Service 2021 prelims exam recently. Around 9000 students have qualified the prelims exam who will now appear in the main exams scheduled in January 2022.  

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X