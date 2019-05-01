UPSC civil services prelims 2019 admit card released: How to download

UPSC CSE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of the civil services examination (CSE) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket through the official websites- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2019 all over the country for 896 vacancies.

UPSC CSE prelims 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern

The preliminary exam shall have General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II, each of 200 marks. The latter will have a 33 per cent qualifying marks.

Mains exam will have two qualifying papers: Paper A – one Indian language, Paper B – English, each of 300 marks. Then there will be papers to be counted for merit: Paper I – Essay, Paper II – GS I (Indian Culture and Heritage, World History Geography and Society), Paper III – GS II (Constitution, Governance, International relations, Polity, Social Justice), Paper IV – GS III (Bio-diversity, Disaster Management, Economic Development, Environment, Security, Technology), Paper V – GS IV (Aptitude, Ethics, Integrity), Paper VI – Optional Subject Paper 1, Paper VII – Optional Subject Paper 2; each of 250 marks.

Thus the sub-total of written tests in mains exam is of 1750 marks. After that, there is a personality test of 275 marks. Thus bringing the grand total to 2025 marks.