UPSC Civil Services: No proposal to give another chance to aspirants who could not appear in 2020

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to give another chance to aspirants who could not appear in the civil services examination in 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Many civil services aspirants who could not attend the exam in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation have been demanding an extra attempt.

“No Sir. No such proposal is under consideration,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question, “whether the government is considering to provide another chance to all those aspirants of Civil Service Examination who could not appear in the examination in 2020?”

In February, the Centre had agreed to provide an extra attempt to the UPSC civil services examination candidates who had failed to appear in the October exams. The extra provision is being given due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.