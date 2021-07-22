scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

UPSC Civil Services: No proposal to give another chance to aspirants who could not appear in 2020

Many civil services aspirants who could not attend the exam in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation have been demanding an extra attempt.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2021 7:51:53 pm
UPSC, cse, upsc cse 2021, cse exam dateThe civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission. File.

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to give another chance to aspirants who could not appear in the civil services examination in 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Many civil services aspirants who could not attend the exam in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation have been demanding an extra attempt.

“No Sir. No such proposal is under consideration,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question, “whether the government is considering to provide another chance to all those aspirants of Civil Service Examination who could not appear in the examination in 2020?”

In February, the Centre had agreed to provide an extra attempt to the UPSC civil services examination candidates who had failed to appear in the October exams. The extra provision is being given due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement