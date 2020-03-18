UPSC Civil Services: Marginal increase in number of women candidates in last five years

Every year, UPSC conducts civil services examination to fill IAS, IPS, IFS and other such posts. (Representational image) Every year, UPSC conducts civil services examination to fill IAS, IPS, IFS and other such posts. (Representational image)

In the last five years, there has been a marginal increase in the number of women candidates selected for prestigious civil services exam. In a written reply at the Parliament today, Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitender Singh said as many as 254 women out of 1056 candidates were finally recommended for UPSC civil services 2017.

As per the data shared in the Lok Sabha Wednesday, out of 1228 candidates recommended by the UPSC in 2013 for the civil services, a total of 261 were women aspirants (21.25 per cent). There has been a drastic drop in the numbers in 2015 when out of 1164 recommended candidates, only 229 were women.

UPSC CSE data shared in the Parliament. (Design by Gargi Singh) UPSC CSE data shared in the Parliament. (Design by Gargi Singh)

However, the Union Minister said that the government encourage women participation. Singh said, “The government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and therefore women candidates are encouraged to apply and participate in Civil Services Examination. Further, women candidates are exempted from payment of fee while applying for the exam.”

Read | How a police officer is helping underprivileged crack UPSC CSE, recruitment exams

Meanwhile, answering another question on allocation of cadre, the minister replied that it is done on the basis of rank in the CSE, preferences of various participating services expressed by them, medical status, eligibility of the candidate and vacancy position in the relevant category at his/her turn.

Video | How to prepare for UPSC CSE

Every year, nearly a million candidates appear for the recruitment exam which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to fill IAS, IFS, IPS and other such posts in the various department of the Central Government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd