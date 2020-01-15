UPSC Civil Services Main results 2019 declared: How to check

UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019: Those who clear the Mains will appear for interview round. UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019: Those who clear the Mains will appear for interview round.

UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the Civil Services (Main) examination on January 15. The candidates who appeared for the CSE can check the results through the website- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE main examination was conducted from September 20 to 29, 2019. Those who clear the main will appear for interview round. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. The result was initially scheduled to release in December, however, it was delayed due to the case in the Central Administrative Tribunal on EWS quota. Read about it here

The qualified candidates will be required to appear for the personality test, call letters of which will be released on January 27. They need to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc

UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019 declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPSC Mains result link 2019’

Step 3: A pdf file with name and roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download and if needed, take a print out for further reference.

The cut-off marks and answer keys of screening test held through civil services (preliminary) examination 2019 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in only after the entire selection process is over.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

