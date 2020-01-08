Here’s why UPSC is not releasing Civil Services Mains results 2019

UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019 to be declared this week. Representational Image UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019 to be declared this week. Representational Image

UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019: For candidates awaiting results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) examinations, the commission is likely to declare the results after January 9. The CSE result was initially scheduled to release last month.

The result was delayed due to the ongoing case in the Central Administrative Tribunal on EWS quota. “A few applicants from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category filed a case in the Central Administrative Tribunal following which the court will give its verdict by Thursday, January 9, 2020,” informed UPSC secretary Rakesh Gupta. “After the court’s verdict, the commission will be able to release the results anytime, next week for sure,” the secretary mentioned.

The UPSC CSE main was held from September 20 to 29, 2019. The candidates who will clear the main paper will be called for the interview round which will carry 275 marks. The interview round has no minimum qualifying marks.

The cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2019 will be uploaded on the Commission’s websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is over, that is, after the declaration of the final result.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

