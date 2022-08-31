scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Admit card released: How to download

The UPSC CSE Mains 2022 examination will be conducted between September 16 and 25. Only those who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 prelims result as well as have filled both forms for UPSC Main application forms will be eligible to appear for the exam.

upsc, upsc mains admit cardCandidates must ensure to bring a printout of their HPSC admit card to their exam centre. Without their admit cards, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall. File.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the e-admit card for the civil services Main exam 2022. The UPSC CSE Main admit card can be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Read |Now only ‘one time registration’ for all UPSC recruitment exams

The UPSC CSE Mains 2022 examination will be conducted between September 16 and 25. Only those who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 prelims result as well as have filled both forms for UPSC Main application forms will be eligible to appear for the exam.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-admit card: Civil services (main) exam’ link under ‘what’s new’ section

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’on the new pages

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates whose photo is not clearly printed on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a passport size photograph (one for each session) along with the undertaking for appearing in the examination. Further, in case of misuse of the admit card, the candidates will be responsible, as per the official notice by the UPSC.

Also read |UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 exam schedule released at uppsc.up.gov.in

The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the main examination (written part as well as interview) would determine their final ranking.

Advertisement

Those who qualify mains will be shortlisted for the interview round. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.  Finally selected candidates will fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:45:55 am
Next Story

New leak claims Apple’s next iPhone SE might look like iPhone XR

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
In Premium Now

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement