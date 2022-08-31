UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Admit card released: How to download

UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the e-admit card for the civil services Main exam 2022. The UPSC CSE Main admit card can be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2022 examination will be conducted between September 16 and 25. Only those who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 prelims result as well as have filled both forms for UPSC Main application forms will be eligible to appear for the exam.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-admit card: Civil services (main) exam’ link under ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’on the new pages

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates whose photo is not clearly printed on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a passport size photograph (one for each session) along with the undertaking for appearing in the examination. Further, in case of misuse of the admit card, the candidates will be responsible, as per the official notice by the UPSC.

The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the main examination (written part as well as interview) would determine their final ranking.

Those who qualify mains will be shortlisted for the interview round. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. Finally selected candidates will fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.