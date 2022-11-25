scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Result soon; important notice released

UPSC CSE Mains 2022 Result: The commission Thursday released a notification regarding the followed procedures once the result in announced. Candidates can read the notification on the official website - upsc.gov.in

upsc, upsc resultThe candidates have been advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original (File image)

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the result for Civil Services Mains exam 2022. The commission Thrusday released a notification regarding the followed procedures once the result in announced. Candidates can read the notification on the official website – upsc.gov.in

“Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of the Civil Services (Main) examintion-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the commission’s website for a specified period,” the official notification reads. 

Read |BPSC 67th CCE Main Exam: Registration begins today; check details

The candidates have been advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each (as listed below) for the purpose of personality tests/interviews. Original matriculation/higher secondary/equivalent certificate or any of the documents as per CSE-2022 Rules in support of his/her name and date of birth

A list of documents is listed in the notification which needs to be submitted by selected candidates. Interview dates will be intimated once UPSC releases the CSE Mains result

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:14:25 pm
Next Story

Delhi riots: Sharukh Pathan caught passing piece of paper to co-accused in court, judge orders inquiry

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close