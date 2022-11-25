UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Result soon; important notice released

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the result for Civil Services Mains exam 2022. The commission Thrusday released a notification regarding the followed procedures once the result in announced. Candidates can read the notification on the official website – upsc.gov.in

“Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of the Civil Services (Main) examintion-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the commission’s website for a specified period,” the official notification reads.

The candidates have been advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each (as listed below) for the purpose of personality tests/interviews. Original matriculation/higher secondary/equivalent certificate or any of the documents as per CSE-2022 Rules in support of his/her name and date of birth

A list of documents is listed in the notification which needs to be submitted by selected candidates. Interview dates will be intimated once UPSC releases the CSE Mains result