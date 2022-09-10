UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022: The art of writing answers to score better

— Sajal Singh

UPSC will be conducting the main stage exams for the Civil Services 2022 recruitment from September 16 onwards. The mains can be exhaustive in nature since UPSC tests the candidate in various subjects and in a very contextual frame. However, the biggest challenge is to learn the art of expressing your knowledge when you put a pen to the paper. The accurate answer-writing segment of the UPSC mains examination is separated into three sections — basic, intermediate, and advanced. Let’s delve into the details of how to attain optimum marks by framing apt answers:

Master the basics

The basic part of answering addresses the minimum criteria for good answer writing. To create a good answer, you need to grasp a few fundamental techniques.

Don’t deviate from your point: The UPSC is very conscientious when it comes to evaluation. They prefer complex thoughts to be simplified and well presented. When one has the sagacity to write an answer without diverting from the point, it creates an unparalleled advantage for the aspirant

Dissect the question: Questions in the mains include directives such as “discuss/critically discuss,” and you must be able to comprehend precisely what each request entails. Therefore, it is important to read the question by dissecting it into smaller parts. When answering these questions, always check for three elements to write the ideal answer – accuracy, brevity, and clarity. Accuracy means lacing the answer with relevant subheadings, brevity would consist of concise statements in your answer; and ultimately, maintaining clarity overall.

Precise presentation: Opinion-based answers should always be written in bullet points, whereas a fact-based answer can be written in both paragraphs and in bullets or in a combination of both. It is appropriate to underline keywords to emphasize them to the evaluator.

The intermediate intervention

The Intermediate segment of the Mains will cover the second set of challenges that candidates encounter. It is a detailed segment that assesses broad understanding and depth of knowledge. Consider these points:

Understanding the core of the question: Every aspirant should remember that UPSC does not evaluate on the basis of quantity, but rather on the basis of quality. Answers should always fabricate a solution to the core issue presented by the question.

Find a midpoint and embellish your answers: To create persuasive arguments, it is critical to invigorate your knowledge through diagrams, maps, and tables. Geographical questions involving geopolitics should always be answered with diagrams to elucidate them better. Whereas the factual segment should be answered by constructing data enhancers such as the step hub spoke diagram, circular diagram, vertical diagram, and tables to represent differences and similarities. This ensures that your answer stands out from the norm and presents a comprehensive outlook on theory and data.

Prefer the PESTLE approach: The PESTLE approach entails assessing issues from a panoptic perspective using various angles like political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental. This is a scrupulous way to ensure that the answer does not lack overarching substance.

Articulating the advanced answers

The advanced section presents an overarching opportunity for the aspirant to assert a grasp on subjects. This section tests a candidate’s ability to remember the most intricate details, frame the optimally refined answer, and present it in the most cogent manner possible. Some points that can be considered in this section include:

Word limit is sacrosanct: Each question in the first three General Studies (GS) papers, omitting GS Paper IV, which comprises the Ethics Paper, is limited to 200 words. This is a reasonable word limit for a response to a question. The key is to compose concise sentences. Avoid using complex sentences and try to conjugate statements with “and” to keep the word limit in check. Another alternative is to add a timeline at the start of each answer. This creates a very systematic flow in the answer and always guides the writer to stick to the point without deviating, therefore generating a clear, concise, and comprehensive answer.

Entrench the ethics of answer writing: The word limits for GS paper IV (Ethics) are 150, 250, and 300 words. Ninety-nine per cent of the time, the questions are opinion-based; thus, it is advisable to structure your answers in paragraph form. For the case study part of the ethics paper, your goal shouldn’t be to come up with a really creative or unique answer. Instead, your goal should be to come up with a realistic, workable solution and finish the paper.

Directives to answer: Creating templates for various sorts of question-answer combinations that you can remember during the rush is an advanced strategy for writing effective answers. The sought-after directives in UPSC exams are: comment, critically examine, critically evaluate, and elucidate. Always support your answers with the latest reports and data points taken from reliable sources. They often underpin your statements and are powerful tools to corroborate your points.

The art to approach essays: In the essay portion, you must write two 1000–1200 word essays. If you follow a few simple principles, it is feasible to write a high-quality essay within the allotted time and word count. These fundamental guidelines include brainstorming, outlining, placing ideas and arguments, and structuring.

Vantage view

It is stated that composing answers is an art. The good news is that any kind of art may be learned with time. Will and effort, frequent practice, and some direction are all that is required. The cumulative conclusion is that in the GS-1, always use diagrams to explain and make sure you get the basics right. When we talk about GS-2, always try to include recommendations from a committee and mention development goals to consolidate your statements. I

n GS-3, be aware of terms used in space, nanotech, nuclear research, defense, biotech, and communications (LiFi, 5G, etc.). When articulating answers in the GS-4 paper, focus on ethical competence. The key to success in this paper entails transparency, accountability, and attitude.

(The author is founder of online test preparation platform – CivilsDaily)