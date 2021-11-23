UPSC Civil Services mains 2021 exam time table, DAF I released; check schedule 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for the Civil Service exam 2021. The mains exam will begin on January 7. Candidates can check the exam schedule below or on the official website of the commission’s website – upsc.gov.in

The exams will begin on January 7 and end on January 16. The nine papers will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon while the forenoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CSE Mains time table 2021

The commission has also released the detailed application form (DAF) I for the civil service main exam 2021. The provision to change exam centres has also been provided to the candidates. If a candidate wishes to change the mains exam centre they can do so while filling the DAF I. The last date to fill the DAF I is December 1.