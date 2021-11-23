scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

UPSC Civil Services mains 2021 exam time table, DAF I released; check schedule 

UPSC CSE Mains 2021 time table: The exams will begin on January 7 and end on January 16. Candidates can check the exam schedule below or on the official website of the commission’s website - upsc.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
November 23, 2021 9:12:55 pm
upsc cse 2021, upsc cse timetable 2021The commission has also released the detailed application form (DAF) I for the civil service main exam 2021. (Representative image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for the Civil Service exam 2021. The mains exam will begin on January 7. Candidates can check the exam schedule below or on the official website of the commission’s website – upsc.gov.in

Read |UPSC CSE: AIR 17 Sarthak Agrawal’s step-by-step strategy for essay paper

The exams will begin on January 7 and end on January 16. The nine papers will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon while the forenoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

UPSC CSE Mains time table 2021

Read |Why do engineers have a better success rate at UPSC Civil Services exam?

The commission has also released the detailed application form (DAF) I for the civil service main exam 2021. The provision to change exam centres has also been provided to the candidates. If a candidate wishes to change the mains exam centre they can do so while filling the DAF I. The last date to fill the DAF I is December 1. 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement