UPSC Civil Services Main exam from tomorrow, follow these tips to score maximum

Union Public Selection Commission will conduct the Civil Services main examination from September 20 to 29. With just a day left, we suggest candidates to not touch a new topic and rather revise their notes. If you doubt your preparation and pick up some new study material, it will just be a waste of time as well as a blow to your self-confidence.

Here are these last minute tips before UPSC CSE 2019 Mains

1) Do not read any new study material: Now is the time to just revise your personal notes. If you pick up any new chapter or book now, there are high chances of you not remembering it in the exam. Revising your self-made notes prepared during your preparation till now would help sharpen your memory. It will make it easier for you to recollect it in the exam hall.

2) Take care of your body: Avoid eating junk and oily food, etc. Having good 7-8 hrs sleep is also important as it is proved that a well-rested brain is three times more efficient.

UPSC CSE 2019 Mains exam: Before attempting the exam, read these tips

1) Write answers in points format. It will help you present more information in less time.

2) Have a good structure for your answers like an introduction, main body and conclusion.

3) Use diagrams and flowcharts wherever required

4) Try and attempt all the questions. The more you attempt the better are your chances of clearing the exam.

5) Read the questions carefully and take a few moments to understand it before starting your answer.

6) Do not show or portray extreme views in your answers (especially for Ethics – GS IV). Try to write a balanced answer giving all sides of the argument.

7) Use facts and figures in your answers to substantiate your point.

8) Take care of your handwriting. It should be readable. Otherwise, you might loose easy marks just because examiner could understand what you had written.

— The author is the CEO and Co-Founder at Oliveboard