UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2019 to begin from September 20, check timetable here

UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2019: After publishing the result of prelims last week, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services main exam 2019 schedule. UPSC UPSC Civil Services Main exam will be held in September

UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2019: Timetable

Paper I: (Essay) will be held on September 20. (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper II: General Studies-I will be conducted on September 21 (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper III: General Studies-II will be conducted on September 21 (2pm – 5 pm)

Paper IV: General Studies-III will be conducted on September 22 (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper V: General Studies-IV will be conducted on September 22 (2pm – 5 pm)

Paper-A: Indian Language will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on September 28.

({Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/

Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/

Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/

Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/

Santhali/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic

Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu} )

Paper-VI: Optional Paper-I will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on September 29.

{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International

Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/

Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}

Paper-VII: Optional Paper-II – will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on September 29.

{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International

Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/ Bengali/ Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting candidates who cleared the preliminary exam to fill the DAF or Detailed Application Form. The online window to submit the DAF form will be open from August 1. The candidates can submit the form till August 16 through the official website upsconline.nic.in.