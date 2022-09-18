UPSC Civil Services Main analysis: GS I Exam rated moderate, balance in current and static

UPSC Civil Services Main analysis: The Union Public Service Commission conducted day two of the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 on September 17 at various exam centres across the country. On day two, the Commission conducted exam of paper 2 – General Studies 1 in the morning session (9 am to 12 pm) and paper 3 – General Studies 2 in the evening session (2 pm to 5 pm).

According to candidates and experts, overall the exams were rated medium on the difficulty level, and all questions were from the syllabus. “A lot of topic picked from previous year questions themes and current affairs. But even the current affairs theme have been linked with core static portion,” said Sajal Singh, founder of Civilsdaily.’

The History section was medium on the difficulty level as it had some easy questions such as famines, Chola/ Gupta period and reorganisation of states. However, the section also had some tough questions such as connecting medieval sculptures with social life, British East India company against a better equipped Indian rulers army, how to write 3 pages on lion and bull figures significance.

Experts believe that “to score above 110 in this paper would require that students handle history and society sections well,” Singh explained.

Questions from the Geography section saw a decline in number as compared to last year, and majority of the questions were from the static portions of geography which is covered in NCERT like troposphere, ocean currents, wind energy, primary rocks etc. On the other hand, the Society section saw an increase in questions. “The themes were more or less similar to previous years like secularism, religion, globalization and diversity etc. But the questions demanded deep and analytical thinking to write good answers. Some of such examples are Linking culture consumption with growth of tier 2 cities, Tribal community as a single community, salience of sect and question on secularism,” Singh reviewed.

In the governance and social issues section, the main focus was on schemes and acts, and experts advise aspirants to now keep a track of all the flagship schemes and acts and not just the ones launched in past year.

In the IR section, three out of four questions were from recent current affairs,. which emphasised the importance of current affair in this section.