UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018: Admit card to be released shortly at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Main 2018: The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018. The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2018 admit card: The admit card for the civil services main examination is expected to be releases soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Recently, the result of civil services preliminary examination was declared on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Prelims was held on June 3, 2018. Approximately 3 lakh aspirants appeared for the prelims, out of which an estimated 10,500 will now attempt the mains.

The cut-off for the main exam has been on the rise. In fact, this time round, with the vacancy being around 782, the cut-off for main is expected to be even higher. The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2018 Admit card: How to download

Prelims was held on June 3, 2018. Prelims was held on June 3, 2018.

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

According to a student, “The paper was quite difficult than the previous year. Though the pattern was same, but students got stuck with some rare questions.”

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd