UPSC Civil Services: Jamia Millia Islamia RCA invites applications for free coaching facility

Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has invited applications for free coaching for civil services prelims cum main 2022 exam. The free coaching facility is available only for minorities, SCs, STs, and women candidates. The application process began on August 10 at jmicoe.in.

The last date for submission of application form is September 6. To be eligible for the training, aspirants will have to clear an entrance exam. It will be held in 10 centres across the country, namely, Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Patna, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Malappuram.

As per the schedule, the written test will be conducted on September 18 and the result will be announced on September 30. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for an interview which will be conducted between October 11 to 22. The final result will be announced on October 29. The classes will tentatively begin on November 16.

This year, a total of 150 seats are available. The coaching classes will include classes on general studies, CSAT, and selected optional papers. Test series, answer evaluation and essay writing practice will also be part of the training. Mock interview practice for candidates who clear Main will also be made available.

Hostel accommodation will be provided to all the candidates, and in case of shortage, the facility will be provided in a phased manner. An exam fee of Rs 750 will be applicable to apply for the facility. Only those candidates who have graduated and are eligible to apply for the Civil Services 2022 exam can avail the free coaching facility.