UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Result likely on July 15, official confirmation on Monday

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, June 3.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: The date of the declaration of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims result is likely to be released on the official website, upsc.gov.in on Monday, July 9, 2018. “UGC is likely to declare the result date on Monday, July 9,” UPSC Chairman Arvind Saxena told indianexpress.com. Meanwhile, another official said, the result of the Prelims examinations is expected to be declared on July 15, 45 days after the commencement of the examination, following the previous year trend.

This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, June 3 and around 3 lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination. The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: How was the paper,

“This year’s paper had a relatively higher number of questions from economy and geography. The cut-off should be comparable to last year’s cut-off. There were a few questions which were very confusing. Nevertheless, 55 per cent or above should guarantee clearing the paper,” said Mr Kumar Rohit, BYJU’

According to a student, “The paper was quite difficult than the previous year. Though the pattern was same, but students got stuck with some rare questions.”

The prelims exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

