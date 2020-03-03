UPSC Civil Services IAS 2020: Application process closing today

UPSC CSE IAS 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in. (Representational image) UPSC CSE IAS 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

UPSC Civil Services IAS 2020: The process to apply for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)‘s Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020 will end today – March 3. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. A total of 796 vacancies are to be filled through this exam, though the number is lower by 100 from last year. The Parliament was recently informed that the number of recruitments in UPSC has declined in the last four years and reached its lowest of 2,352 in 2018-19 .

Several changes will be implemented from this year onwards. One of the major changes is no relaxation in the upper age limit for Jammu and Kashmir candidates, which was relaxed by five years till last year. It will now be capped at 32 years, for general category candidates. It will be relaxed for SC, ST, EWS and PwD candidates as per government norms.

The commission has also decided to change the formula to resolve ties and decide ranks. The revised ties would be applicable for exams or notifications advertised or conducted after August 28, 2019. For the Civil Services and Forest Services exams, marks obtained in compulsory papers and in the PT exam will be counted as the first parameter and then age. Check the entire formulae here.

UPSC Civil Services IAS 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPSC civil services examination link

Step 3: Click on I agree button and register using details

Step 4: Fill form I and then for, II

Step 5: Make payment and submit

UPSC Civil Services IAS 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD category and females are exempted from paying any fee.

The preliminary exam for UPSC CSE and IFS will be held on May 31 (Sunday). Those who clear the prelims, main, and interview will be hired at the post of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), among others.

