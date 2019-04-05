UPSC Civil Services 2018 results declared, Kanishak Kataria is the topper

UPSC CSE results 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results final results for the Civil Service examination 2018. As per the official website, this year, a total of 759 candidates qualified for various vacant posts is the prestigious civil services. Kanishak Kataria topped the examination.

UPSC final exam results: Kanishak Kataria secures all India rank 1. AIR 5 Srushti Jayant Deshmukh topper among women. pic.twitter.com/CIhcMUEcXm — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The Mains exam was conducted from September 28 to October 7, 2018 for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The personality test was started from February onwards. Every year, over 11 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious exams every year.

UPSC civil services 2018 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘check result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

For any clarification regarding the results, candidates can call on the numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm. The marks will be made available in 15 days.

In 2018, Durishetty Anudeep topped the UPSC Civil Services examination