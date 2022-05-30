UPSC CSE final result 2021: 23 candidates from Jamia RCA clear civil services exam

In the UPSC Civil Services, 2021 final result declared today, i.e. May 30, 2022, Shruti Sharma of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1. This year, a total of 23 students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cleared the UPSC Civil Services examinations.

Jamia’s Vice Chancellor, Najma Akhtar congratulated Sharma by saying that “Jamia Milia Islamia usually has the most number of selected candidates, and this year Shruti has brought laurels to the institute by topping the exam. ” She congratulated Shruti especially for being a girl topper from Jamia and added that “people should realise that this age belongs to women now, and Shruti’s achievement, as well of those two other girls who earned AIR 2 and 3, have opened more opportunities for girls.”

While Shruti Sharma earned the first rank, Mini Shukla was the only other candidate from Jamia’s RCA who secured a rank in the first 100 candidates — her rank being 96.

Two candidates secured ranks in 100-200, two in between 200 to 300, six students secured ranks from 300 to 400, and five earned ranks above 500. With one student earning rank in the range of 500, five students were placed on ranks between 500-600.

Additionally, Mehak Jain who earned UPSC Civil Services with rank 17 is an alumnus the university and pursued MA Public Administration at Department of Political Science. However, she was not enrolled with Jamia’s RCA.

In 2021, 20 students from Jamia’s coaching academy had cleared the UPSC exam. In Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020, 34 students of Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy had cleared the exam, and 30 students had cleared the exam a year before that.