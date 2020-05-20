UPSC Civil Services prelims 2020 revised dates on June 5

UPSC CSE exam revised dates announced (Representational image) UPSC CSE exam revised dates announced (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not released the revised dates for the pending civil services examination (CSE) today as scheduled. However, the commission has announced to review the situation that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic and will announce the new dates on June 5. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of deferment, the commission had said that it would give at least a 30-day window between announcement of dates and actual exam.

“The Commission held a special meeting on May 20 to review the situation after the third phase of the nation-wide restrictions, due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present,” UPSC said in an official statement.

Further, the commission will also announce the revised dates on other postponed exams on June 5 as well. “With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will

issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations

will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission’s meeting on June 5, 2020,” it added.

UPSC had postponed the release of several notifications as well including the Combined Medical Services Examination and Central Armed Police Forces Examination as well as the NDA and Naval Academy examination. Further, the personality tests for remaining candidates for the civil services examination 2019, Indian Economic Service, and Indian Statistical Service Examination application form cum notification. Revised dates for these are yet to be announced.

The UPSC CSE preliminary test consists of Paper-I and Paper-II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question are deducted. Paper-I covers seven different areas including science and technology, history and culture, geography, Indian polity, Indian economy, environment and ecology, and current events of national and international importance. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks. On clearing prelims, candidates have to clear main followed by interview round.

The number of vacancies has been on a decline over the years in civil services Since 2015, the number of posts advertised by the UPSC has declined from 3,030 to 2,352 in 2018-19. For UPSC civil services 2020, 796 posts were advertised. The number of vacancies for CSE once again missed the 1000-mark this year.

