UPSC Civil Services Exam notification 2020 today, prelims on May 31

UPSC Civil Services notification 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) on February 12. The application process will begin on the same day and will conclude on March 3, 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The application process for the Indian Forest Services (IFSC) will also be held on the same date. The applicants will have a total of six attempts at the examination.

The preliminary exam for UPSC CSE and IFS will be held on May 31 (Sunday). To clear the test, candidates will have to clear the preliminary exam followed by the main and the interview round. Those who clear the prelims will have to apply for the Civil Services (Main) examination again and submit an on-line Detailed Application Form (DAF). In the form, candidates will have to specify the order of preferences only for those services participating in the civil services examination for the year for which he/ she is interested to be allocated to.

UPSC Civil Services Exam notification 2020: Eligibility

As per the previous year notifications, those in the age group of 21 to 32 years having an undergraduate level degree can apply for these exams. The applicants need to fill two forms both available at the official website. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to the reserved category as per the government rules.

UPSC Civil Services notification 2020: Exam pattern

Further, the UPSC preliminary exam consist of two papers and both are mandatory. Part I will constitute of 100 questions and part II has 80 questions. Both parts for 200 marks each and combine to form a 400 marks exam. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted, as per the rule.

Those who get through all these tiers of the examination will be hired as All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. The application form for Indian Forest Service will be released on the same day at the official website.

UPSC Civil Services notification 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPSC civil services examination link

Step 3: Click on I agree button and register using details

Step 4: Fill form I and then for, II

Step 5: Make payment and submit

UPSC Civil Services notification 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD category and females are exempted from paying any fee.

