UPSC to announce revised dates for CSE prelims 2020 tomorrow

UPSC CSE Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the dates for the Civil Services preliminary examinations tomorrow. The commission, in its notification on May 4, mentioned that the revised date can be announced on May 20. The CSE prelims examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31, but stands deferred due to lockdown.

“The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course,” read the commission notification.

UPSC said that it will give a notice of at least 30 days in the announcement of the new schedule and exam dates for candidates to be fully prepared for the test.

UPSC has already deferred personality tests for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019, Indian Economic Service, and Indian Statistical Service Examination application form cum notification. The notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination and Central Armed Police Forces Examination as well as the NDA and Naval Academy Examination have also been postponed.

