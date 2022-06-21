UPSC 2022 Exam Latest News: Prelims result expected soon

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Latest News and Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services exam every year to recruit Group A and B services officers to the central government. The exam is conducted in three stages – preliminary, mains, and personality test.

The preliminary examination consists of two papers of objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The Civil Services (Main) examination will consist of a written examination and an interview/personality test. The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type. Out of the nine papers, two papers will be of qualifying in nature. Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and marks obtained in interview are counted for ranking. The interview carries 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks

Every candidate appearing at the examination is permitted six attempts at the exam. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates.