UPSC civil services exam: 485 candidates with Hindi, other regional languages as mother tongue passed in 2018

A total of 485 candidates had chosen Hindi or other regional languages as a mother tongue were selected through civil services examination in 2018, according to data given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. A total of 812 candidates were recommended for central civil services on the basis of the 2018 test.

Union Public Service Commission conducts the civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

During the 2017 exam, UPSC recommended 1,056 aspirants for different services. Of them, 633 had chosen Hindi and other regional languages as their mother tongue. (Check below table)

Out of the 1,209 candidates selected in the civil services exam in 2016, 664 had Hindi as their mother tongue. In the 2015 examination, 643 had picked Hindi and other regional languages as their mother tongue as against 743 such candidates who were selected in the 2014 test.

A total of 1,164 and 1,363 candidates were recommended in civil services examination in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

“The government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply and participate in civil services. Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee for civil services examination,” the minister said.

Further, the government has granted age relaxation of up to 35 years (up to 40 years for members of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes) for widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands who are not re-married for employment to Group ‘C’ and erstwhile Group ‘D’ posts that already exist, Singh said.

Similar relaxation also exists for Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts except where recruitment is made through an open competitive examination, he said. “It is, however, stated that these instructions are applicable only to central government civilian employees holding civil posts,” the minister said.

