UPSC Civil Services exam 2022 application process ends today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for the Civil Services exam (CSE) 2022 today at 6 pm. The registration process began on February 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in

The UPSC will conduct the Civil Service prelims 2022 exam on June 5. Candidates who qualify the prelims will then appear for the main examination. The recruitment process will be carried out for 1011 posts out of which 150 posts are reserved for IRMS.

UPSC Civil Service exam 2022: How to apply

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2- Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3- Now, click on the link ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’.

Step 4- Find the link for online applications of the required recruitment.

Step 5- Complete the application process in two parts.

Step 6- In the first part, provide basic details and then read all necessary instructions for image specification, fee payment, correction, etc.

Step 7- Click on the ‘Submit’ and then follow the next set of procedures.

Step 8- Pay the online application fee, select the examination centre and then upload the required documents.

Paper pattern

The preliminary test consists of paper-I and II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in the paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and Technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.