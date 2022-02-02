UPSC Civil Services exam 2022: Application process begins for 861 posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the civil service exam (CSE) 2022. The notification includes the details on the application window, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and number of vacancies. A total of 861 vacancies has been notified by the commission. Candidates can apply through the website — upsc.gov.in. or upsconline.nic.in.

The application process will remain open till February 22, 6 pm. The UPSC will conduct the Civil Service prelims 2022 exam on June 5. Candidates who qualify the prelims will then appear for mains examination.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee. Check more for in the official notification.

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Paper pattern

The preliminary test consists of paper-I and II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.