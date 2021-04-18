UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Here’s the kind of questions asked in personality test

— Written by Shabbir Ahmed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) is undoubtedly one of the toughest exams in the country. Naturally, the exam preparation for such an exam is also not an easy task. While the initial phases of the UPSC examination revolve around the knowledge and understanding of current affairs, the final phase also focuses on the personality traits of the candidate.

During the interview, candidates are tested for their convictions and deep understanding of issues. The four important things that are assessed through your answers are:

Your knowledge of the given issue and your opinion on the same Your ability to understand the issue on a personal level Your ability to offer solutions Your ability to structure and offer an intervention

Along with answering all these questions, the candidates should be prepared to answer counter questions to ace the UPSC personalised interview. Answering the counter questions smartly will allow the examiner to assess how prompt you are to understand the situations and how spontaneously you can answer the question.

Read | UPSC NDA 2021: Last minute tips, how to stay safe at exam centre

Some tips and tricks to ace the UPSC interview:

Know your state and district thoroughly. Demographic data, development data, unemployment figures, local economy, local development problems, local initiatives, names of important administrators in your block/tehsil/municipality, the status of health infrastructure, and the status of education. Thorough knowledge of your job or work experience is a must Read national newspapers daily, especially 1-2 months before the interview Reading regional newspapers will provide a good insight into local developments

Also read | Important books to prepare for UPSC CSE prelims

All these pointers are a win-win for your interview. There are other crucial details that you will need to work on. One such aspect is your fluency in the language. It is important that you are comfortable in the language you have chosen for the interview.

Similarly, positive body language is one of the most basic criteria. You should exude a sense of confidence, optimism, and ease with yourself. Be mindful of your hand movements and gestures, but not to the extent of being self-conscious. Be truthful and honest in your responses. Remember that you will have to justify what you say. So, be yourself.

Things you should avoid during the interview:

Don’t analyse various boards. It’s draining and consumes valuable time. Don’t put up a fake accent. It’s a strict no. Don’t make up a hobby for the sake of having a hobby.

In an interview of 30 minutes, the candidate has to strike a chord in the first 1-2 questions. On average, you may be asked 15-20 questions. You must hit the right note and grasp the attention of the panel in the initial questions for a comfortable interview experience. So, be patient even if some answers don’t go your way. Don’t get flustered. Don’t lose hope and try to give it your best shot.

(The author is Chief Academic Officer, Edukemy)