UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2021: Are you revising the current affairs the right way?

Two months to go for the UPSC Civil services prelims exam, aspirants often seem worried about revising the stack of current affairs at this stage. With exponential topics to revise and a static syllabus to memorise, the last months’ preparation is one of the deciding determinants of how you will perform in the exam.

The postponement of the prelims exam this year resulted in the expansion of the current affairs syllabus. Therefore, candidates need to revise current affairs for an additional four to five months. As current affairs constitute a major part of the prelims paper, one cannot deny its importance. But how should one proceed with the revision of both current affairs and static syllabus simultaneously in the last two months?

The answer is a constructive and comprehensive revision plan. Instead of considering current affairs as a standalone part, candidates should focus on inclusive revision for both sections. Here are a few suggestions to follow through:

Limit and trust your resources

The market is flooded with the course material for current affairs. From coaching institutes to websites and Youtube channels, you name it. In order to not miss any information, aspirants often meander to look for various resources. This not only wastes the time but can also prove to be costing in terms of the authenticity of study material.

Do not be tempted by the ocean wide information available on the internet and heaps of study material available in the book stores. If you refer to multiple study sources for one subject, you can easily establish that most of the information is usually repetitive. Hence, trust the resources you possess at this stage and focus on repetitive revisions.

Focus on inclusive preparation

In the last days of revision, aspirants should focus on inclusive preparation. Relate the current affairs with the static subjects. While studying a topic, focus on the background of the event, its current status, and the relevance of the issues.

For example: With the recent farmer’s agitation on the farm bills, candidates should prepare about the important bits of the bills (current affairs), government’s report on them (current affairs), how bills are passed in the parliament (Indian polity), the procedure of revocation of a bill (Indian polity), popular farmer agitations in the history (modern history), the concept of MSP (economics) and so forth.

The power of images

It is said that a human often retains the images for a longer time than the texts read. Hence, aspirants should use pointers, flow charts, mindmaps, etc for making notes. These help in concept clearing and memorising important information. They can also come in handy in last-minute revisions before exam day.

Crisp and concise notes making

Aspirants who are simultaneously preparing the notes and revising should focus more on subject-wise note-making. Most of the time, an event is related to a subject mentioned in the syllabus. Aspirants should prepare the current affairs as per their relevance with each subject. Sometimes, an issue being studied can lead to a background that is related to a history topic. This will help the aspirants to revise both subjects under one topic.

Apart from the textual knowledge and preparation, a candidate should also focus on his mental and physical health in the last few months. As a lag or 3-4 days can dent the entire preparation plan. Keep faith in your preparation and focus on multiple revisions.