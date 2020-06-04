UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 revised dates to release tomorrow

New exam dates will be released today(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image) New exam dates will be released today(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image)

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the revised dates for the civil service exam (CSE) tomorrow. The commission held a special meeting on May 20 in which it was decided that the new dates will be announced on June 5. “Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present,” UPSC said.

“With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020,” the official circular added.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31. It was postponed due to the coronavirus. The UPSC had said that it will give a notice of at least 30 days in the announcement of the new schedule and exam dates for candidates to be fully prepared for the test.

UPSC had postponed the release of several notifications as well including the Combined Medical Services Examination and Central Armed Police Forces Examination as well as the NDA and Naval Academy examination. Further, the personality tests for remaining candidates for the civil services examination 2019, Indian Economic Service, and Indian Statistical Service Examination application form cum notification. Revised dates for these are yet to be announced.

