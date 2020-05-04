UPSC civil services exam 2020 postponed, revised dates on May 20

UPSC CSE 2020 preliminary exam not on May 31. (Representational image) UPSC CSE 2020 preliminary exam not on May 31. (Representational image)

UPSC CSE Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Civil Services Preliminary exam 2020. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31. The revised dates will be announced on May 20, as per the latest communication issued by the Commission.

Since UPSC CSE is the screening test for Indian Forest Services (IFS) the same also stands deferred. The UPSC said that it will give a notice of at least 30 days in the announcement of the new schedule and exam dates for candidates be fully prepared for the test, the commission said in its recent notice.

The Commission has already deferred personality tests for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019, Indian Economic Service, and Indian Statistical Service Examination application form cum notification. The notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination and Central Armed Police Forces Examination as well as the NDA and Naval Academy Examination have also been postponed.

The exams have been postponed due to the ongoing nation-wide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus. The UPSC in its recent notice said, “Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present.”

As of now, 42,533 people have been infected by the coronavirs in India. At least 1373 have been killed by the virus. The government has extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 17 now.

